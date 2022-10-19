Larimer United for Volunteerism

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.

According to the Independent Sector 2022 report, the current value of a volunteer hour is $29.95. At this rate, United Way of Larimer County’s Make a Difference Day projects are estimated to generate over $41,000 in value for our community provided all volunteer spots are filled.

“Make a Difference Day has been supporting Larimer County through volunteerism with local nonprofits and municipal partners for over 24 years. At United Way of Larimer County, we engage with community members and corporate partners, encouraging everyone to give their time and talent,” said Kylie Hibshman, Director of Community Engagement at United Way of Larimer County. “We’ve heard from local nonprofit agencies that regular, ongoing volunteering is needed. Make a Difference Day is a great way to get involved in our community and learn about the local nonprofit organizations that need volunteers.”

Individuals interested in participating in Make a Difference Day can do so by creating a free account on NoCoVolunteers.org, United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center. The site contains hundreds of volunteer opportunities, both virtual and in-person, from more than 50 local nonprofit agencies. Users can customize their profiles to select their areas of interest and engage with the causes that are most important to them. To date, there are over 2,000 active volunteers at NoCoVolunteers.org, which operates year-round.

Since 1992, Make a Difference Day has mobilized thousands of volunteers to come together with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others by volunteering in our community. Join United Way and thousands of other volunteers working to strengthen our community on Make a Difference Day. Visit NoCoVolunteers.org to view a regularly updated list of volunteer opportunities and sign up to participate today!