Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender

Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch.

Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and deposit portfolio.

“His experience in business development combined with his outgoing personality is a great skill set that will benefit both him and the bank,” said Waypoint Bank-Fort Collins Branch President David Besch. “Alcantar has a strong background in sales and management and brings a lot of ambition and energy to our team.”

Joshua attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. where he studied vocal performance and has performed and volunteered with Opera Fort Collins. He lives in Windsor with his wife and three children and enjoys playing softball and volunteering in his church’s music department. He is bilingual.

Started in 1883, Waypoint Bank is a full-service, family-owned financial service provider with all the capabilities of large national banks. Waypoint Bank currently operates through seven branches in the region, including five in Nebraska (Cozad, Imperial, Eustis, Cambridge, and Clay Center) and two in Colorado (Colorado Springs and Fort Collins). Waypoint Bank strives to be an exceptional provider of superior financial solutions that promote the small-town approach of putting the customer first while earning their trust in the most friendly and professional manner possible. For more information visits waypointbank.com.