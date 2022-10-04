Today’s Weather: 10/4/22

October 4, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds in the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 57 69 43
Berthoud 2 56 69 43
Fort Collins 0 52 69 45
Greeley 3 55 70 44
Laporte 1 57 68 43
Livermore 7 55 65 40
Loveland 6 59 69 45
Red Feather Lakes 3 50 56 35
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 55 69 44
Wellington 0 55 69 42
Windsor 0 54 70 44
*As of October 4, 2022 9:00am

