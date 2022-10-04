Today’s Weather: 10/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds in the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|57
|69
|43
|Berthoud
|2
|56
|69
|43
|Fort Collins
|0
|52
|69
|45
|Greeley
|3
|55
|70
|44
|Laporte
|1
|57
|68
|43
|Livermore
|7
|55
|65
|40
|Loveland
|6
|59
|69
|45
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|50
|56
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|55
|69
|44
|Wellington
|0
|55
|69
|42
|Windsor
|0
|54
|70
|44
|*As of October 4, 2022 9:00am
