Museum’s Día de Muertos Showcases Community Altars



Día de Muertos opens Friday, October 7, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures with free admission from 5-8 pm as part of the First Friday Art Walk. The Main Gallery exhibit will feature altars designed and created by the community and school groups. For the month of October, the Museum is also offering free admission for staff and volunteers at libraries.

“The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives for a brief reunion,” said Ollie Bode, the Museum’s Collection Manager and Volunteer Coordinator.

“Altars – or ofrendas – honor the deceased with photographs, some of the deceased’s personal items and favorite foods, and traditional elements such as marigolds and candles.”

The exhibition, curated by local resident Jody Snow, will include altars by classes at Laurel Elementary, McGraw Elementary, Boltz Middle School, Poudre Community Academy, and Mountain Sage Community School. Also creating altars are the Pride Resource Center and the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center at Colorado State University. Finally, the display will include a “public” altar to which the community is invited to contribute photographs of departed family members or friends. Create Your Own Ofrenda, a free workshop for ages 8-15, will be offered from 10:30-11:30 am Saturday, October 29.

“Youth are invited to design their own altar to honor a deceased loved one,” said Snow. “The loved one can be a relative, friend, pet, or someone admired like a hero or heroine. All materials will be provided, although participants are encouraged to bring a photograph of their loved one.”

Reservations are not necessary, and light refreshments will be served. The exhibit, funded in part by the City of Fort Collins’ Fort Fund, runs through Nov. 19, 2022. The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.