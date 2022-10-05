Today’s Weather: 10/5/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low around 44F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|62
|70
|40
|Berthoud
|1
|59
|70
|42
|Fort Collins
|0
|55
|70
|44
|Greeley
|1
|57
|70
|42
|Laporte
|1
|64
|69
|43
|Livermore
|0
|55
|65
|40
|Loveland
|2
|61
|70
|44
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|46
|56
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|55
|69
|43
|Wellington
|0
|60
|68
|40
|Windsor
|2
|54
|70
|41
|*As of October 5, 2022 9:00am
