Today’s Weather: 10/5/22

October 5, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low around 44F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 62 70 40
Berthoud 1 59 70 42
Fort Collins 0 55 70 44
Greeley 1 57 70 42
Laporte 1 64 69 43
Livermore 0 55 65 40
Loveland 2 61 70 44
Red Feather Lakes 2 46 56 35
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 55 69 43
Wellington 0 60 68 40
Windsor 2 54 70 41
*As of October 5, 2022 9:00am

