Today’s Weather: 11/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies by this evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 9 39 39 14 Berthoud 0 35 38 18 Fort Collins 3 33 39 19 Greeley 6 35 39 15 Laporte 1 35 38 20 Livermore 5 34 36 17 Loveland 5 35 39 19 Red Feather Lakes 10 27 28 9 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 35 37 18 Wellington 5 35 39 18 Windsor 1 39 39 17 *As of November 14, 2022 11:00am