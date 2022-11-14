Today’s Weather: 11/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies by this evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|39
|39
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|35
|38
|18
|Fort Collins
|3
|33
|39
|19
|Greeley
|6
|35
|39
|15
|Laporte
|1
|35
|38
|20
|Livermore
|5
|34
|36
|17
|Loveland
|5
|35
|39
|19
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|27
|28
|9
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|35
|37
|18
|Wellington
|5
|35
|39
|18
|Windsor
|1
|39
|39
|17
|*As of November 14, 2022 11:00am
