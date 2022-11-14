Today’s Weather: 11/14/22

November 14, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies by this evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 39 39 14
Berthoud 0 35 38 18
Fort Collins 3 33 39 19
Greeley 6 35 39 15
Laporte 1 35 38 20
Livermore 5 34 36 17
Loveland 5 35 39 19
Red Feather Lakes 10 27 28 9
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 35 37 18
Wellington 5 35 39 18
Windsor 1 39 39 17
*As of November 14, 2022 11:00am

