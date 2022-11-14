Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day

For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05

A check for $1,188.05 was presented to Animal Friends Alliance on October 5, 2022.

The Animal Friends Alliance provides comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community to prevent homelessness and promote the human-animal bond. Visit savinganimalstoday.org/ to learn more about Animal Friends Alliance.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

