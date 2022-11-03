Today’s Weather: 11/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with snow developing late. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Tonight will be variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|15
|45
|42
|20
|Berthoud
|2
|40
|45
|22
|Fort Collins
|5
|39
|44
|23
|Greeley
|5
|42
|44
|22
|Laporte
|0
|40
|42
|22
|Livermore
|9
|40
|38
|18
|Loveland
|6
|42
|44
|23
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|26
|30
|13
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|40
|42
|22
|Wellington
|0
|40
|43
|20
|Windsor
|2
|42
|44
|22
|*As of November 3, 2022 10:00am
