Today’s Weather: 11/3/22

November 3, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with snow developing late. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Tonight will be variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 15 45 42 20
Berthoud 2 40 45 22
Fort Collins 5 39 44 23
Greeley 5 42 44 22
Laporte 0 40 42 22
Livermore 9 40 38 18
Loveland 6 42 44 23
Red Feather Lakes 2 26 30 13
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 40 42 22
Wellington 0 40 43 20
Windsor 2 42 44 22
*As of November 3, 2022 10:00am

