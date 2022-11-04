Today’s Weather: 11/4/22

November 4, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight still partly cloudy skies with a low around 30F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 35 47 25
Berthoud 0 31 47 29
Fort Collins 5 29 46 31
Greeley 3 31 47 23
Laporte 1 34 46 31
Livermore 6 29 42 30
Loveland 6 29 47 31
Red Feather Lakes 10 24 28 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 29 46 31
Wellington 0 30 46 30
Windsor 0 30 47 27
*As of November 4, 2022 10:00am

