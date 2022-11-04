Today’s Weather: 11/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight still partly cloudy skies with a low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|35
|47
|25
|Berthoud
|0
|31
|47
|29
|Fort Collins
|5
|29
|46
|31
|Greeley
|3
|31
|47
|23
|Laporte
|1
|34
|46
|31
|Livermore
|6
|29
|42
|30
|Loveland
|6
|29
|47
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|24
|28
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|29
|46
|31
|Wellington
|0
|30
|46
|30
|Windsor
|0
|30
|47
|27
|*As of November 4, 2022 10:00am
