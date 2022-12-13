Today’s Weather: 12/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|26
|26
|27
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|30
|23
|Fort Collins
|13
|25
|31
|28
|Greeley
|17
|27
|27
|25
|Laporte
|8
|27
|30
|27
|Livermore
|17
|28
|23
|22
|Loveland
|17
|28
|31
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|24
|13
|15
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|25
|24
|30
|27
|Wellington
|24
|24
|27
|25
|Windsor
|7
|27
|30
|26
|*As of December 13, 2022 10:00am
