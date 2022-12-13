Today’s Weather: 12/13/22

December 13, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 26 26 27 23
Berthoud 0 28 30 23
Fort Collins 13 25 31 28
Greeley 17 27 27 25
Laporte 8 27 30 27
Livermore 17 28 23 22
Loveland 17 28 31 25
Red Feather Lakes 24 13 15 12
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 25 24 30 27
Wellington 24 24 27 25
Windsor 7 27 30 26
*As of December 13, 2022 10:00am

