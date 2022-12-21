Today’s Weather: 12/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see snow this evening that will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low around -10F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 12 43 44 13 Berthoud 1 47 48 -10 Fort Collins 8 47 49 -10 Greeley 10 50 48 -12 Laporte 5 48 48 -9 Livermore 41 49 44 -11 Loveland 41 49 49 -10 Red Feather Lakes 30 23 28 -10 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 29 40 48 -9 Wellington 12 48 47 -11 Windsor 6 52 49 -12 *As of December 21, 2022 10:00am