Today’s Weather: 12/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see snow this evening that will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low around -10F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|12
|43
|44
|13
|Berthoud
|1
|47
|48
|-10
|Fort Collins
|8
|47
|49
|-10
|Greeley
|10
|50
|48
|-12
|Laporte
|5
|48
|48
|-9
|Livermore
|41
|49
|44
|-11
|Loveland
|41
|49
|49
|-10
|Red Feather Lakes
|30
|23
|28
|-10
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|29
|40
|48
|-9
|Wellington
|12
|48
|47
|-11
|Windsor
|6
|52
|49
|-12
|*As of December 21, 2022 10:00am
