Donate Winter Clothing at Credit Union of Colorado Branch Locations Throughout the State Help Keep Our Communities Warm This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season to help others! Help keep our communities warm this holiday season by donating to Credit Union of Colorado’s winter clothing drive. Credit Union of Colorado is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and other winter gear at each of its 18 branches.

Donations will be accepted through December 30. The local community outreach champions will deliver donations to a partner organization within the community in early January 2023. Visit the credit union website to find a branch location near you.

Fort Collins Rescue Mission – drop off at the Fort Collins branch

Credit Union of Colorado is one of the largest credit unions in the state and is deeply connected to the communities where its members live and work. The credit union’s “here to help” culture is demonstrated by its strong support of local communities through financial donations, promotional sponsorships, and employee volunteerism. Credit Union of Colorado also offers the latest in banking with 18 full-service locations throughout the state featuring lobby service centers, safe deposit boxes, drive-up tellers, and surcharge-free, drive-up ATMs.

With branch locations spanning the front range from Pueblo to Ft Collins and Durango to the Western slope, the communities Credit Union of Colorado serves are diverse. From youth sports teams to movie nights, concerts, and county fairs, The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation aims to support each community in a way that benefits members and the community. The Foundation also provides college scholarships to qualified students throughout the state.