Today’s Weather: 12/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|50
|47
|26
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|48
|23
|Fort Collins
|3
|47
|49
|25
|Greeley
|2
|46
|45
|24
|Laporte
|1
|49
|51
|27
|Livermore
|3
|47
|48
|27
|Loveland
|2
|47
|49
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|29
|39
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|43
|50
|27
|Wellington
|0
|49
|49
|27
|Windsor
|0
|46
|48
|25
|*As of December 28, 2022 10:00am
