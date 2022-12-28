Today’s Weather: 12/28/22

December 28, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 50 47 26
Berthoud 0 46 48 23
Fort Collins 3 47 49 25
Greeley 2 46 45 24
Laporte 1 49 51 27
Livermore 3 47 48 27
Loveland 2 47 49 24
Red Feather Lakes 11 29 39 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 43 50 27
Wellington 0 49 49 27
Windsor 0 46 48 25
*As of December 28, 2022 10:00am

