Today’s Weather: 12/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 50 47 26 Berthoud 0 46 48 23 Fort Collins 3 47 49 25 Greeley 2 46 45 24 Laporte 1 49 51 27 Livermore 3 47 48 27 Loveland 2 47 49 24 Red Feather Lakes 11 29 39 17 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 43 50 27 Wellington 0 49 49 27 Windsor 0 46 48 25 *As of December 28, 2022 10:00am