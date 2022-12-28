Sweet Sounds Headed to Downtown Loveland

Two bands set to perform at the Rialto during Sweetheart Festival in February

The nation’s Sweetheart City will once again play host to the annual Sweetheart Festival on February 10 and February 11. Downtown Loveland’s Foundry Plaza will come alive with special light shows, live music, art installations, local beers, interactive activities, and more! Further details and the full list of events for the 2023 Sweetheart Festival will be announced on January 2, 2023.

The Loveland Downtown District and Visit Loveland are excited to announce two shows that will be taking place at The Rialto Theater during the festival. Fourteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician Dan Tyminski will perform on Saturday, February 11, feat. Gavin Largent.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Dan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice has delivered 14 Grammy Awards from 18 nominations among numerous awards and “best of” lists.

No stranger to the world of bluegrass, Gaven Largent has already become a highly sought-after studio musician. It’s easy to describe his dobro playing as once-in-a-generation because it is. His note section, approach to soloing, and his soulful musicality are second to none. In addition to dobro, Gaven is accomplished on the banjo, guitar, and mandolin and is a world-class vocalist.

Tickets to the Dan Tyminksi feat. Gaven Largent’s performance on Saturday, February 11, will go on sale at 10 am MT, Friday, December 16. Stay tuned to find out who will perform on Friday, February 10. The announcement is to come at the beginning of January.

You can purchase your tickets at www.RialtoTheaterCenter.org.

