Larimer County Closes Five Boat-In Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is discontinuing five of fifteen boat-in campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir effective immediately. The sites (B11-B15) are in the northernmost Eltuck Coves and will revert to their more rugged, natural state. Ten boat-in campsites located along the western shore remain available for reservation.

Personal water safety and positive visitor experiences remain top management priorities at Horsetooth Reservoir. In Eltuck Cove, several operational and visitor use challenges have arisen in concert with the popular reservoir’s growing visitation rate.

The sites (B11-B15) are problematic for LCDNR staff to access and maintain, as they are located the farthest away from where boat rangers launch. Additionally, negative impacts from the volume of visitors concentrated in the Eltuck area have adversely impacted the recreation experience of other users. Finally, the cove’s proximity to Lory State Park has been a cause for parking and other visitor management issues.

The future Reservoir Parks Master Plan Update is planned for 2025 and will include opportunities for public input and feedback on desired recreation use at Larimer County reservoirs. The county-wide planning effort will help inform future management decisions regarding public recreation use and infrastructure improvements.

To make a camping reservation in Larimer County, visit larimercamping.com. For more information, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.