Today’s Weather: 2/1/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 38F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 36 32 8
Berthoud 0 30 36 15
Fort Collins 5 34 38 17
Greeley 7 28 31 4
Laporte 1 34 38 20
Livermore 1 26 39 20
Loveland 1 26 34 16
Red Feather Lakes 12 30 29 19
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 38 38 20
Wellington 1 35 35 16
Windsor 2 27 33 10
