Today’s Weather: 2/1/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 38F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|36
|32
|8
|Berthoud
|0
|30
|36
|15
|Fort Collins
|5
|34
|38
|17
|Greeley
|7
|28
|31
|4
|Laporte
|1
|34
|38
|20
|Livermore
|1
|26
|39
|20
|Loveland
|1
|26
|34
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|12
|30
|29
|19
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|38
|38
|20
|Wellington
|1
|35
|35
|16
|Windsor
|2
|27
|33
|10
|*As of February 1, 2023 10:00am
