The Lone Bellow Coming to Aggie Theatre on February 2

This month acclaimed indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow will be hitting the road for the second leg of their US tour in support of their critically praised new album Love Songs for Losers (out now via Dualtone Records), and they’re headed towards a venue near you at Aggie Theatre on February 2 at 8 pm with special guests Tow’rs.



Love Songs for Losers marks an exciting departure for the band as they struck out on their own for the first time and self-produced, whereas for previous albums, they’ve teamed up with elite producers such as Aaron Dessner (The National) and Dave Cobb. They also stepped outside the familiar studio setting and recorded the album over eight weeks at Roy Orbison’s former home in Nashville. The result is the group’s most expansive and eclectic body of work yet as they celebrate their 10th Anniversary since forming as a band. American Songwriter called it a “stunning record,” while Relix raved, “Love Songs for Losers finds a winning combination, one that reverberates with revelry, resilience and absolute insistence.” All Music Guide named it one of their Favorite Folk/Americana Albums of 2022, and The Bluegrass Situation chose them as “Artist of the Month” for December. They were also featured in People Magazine, NPR’s World Cafe, No Depression, and Nashville Lifestyles among many others.



Their singles “Gold” and “Honey” are available on Youtube at https://youtu.be/zTWeS_3dn_and https://youtu.be/rxiQzDqJ8sQ.



You can check out their new album Love Songs for Losers online at thelonebellow.fanlink.to/lovesongsforlosers and be sure to follow them out at their website at thelonebellow.com and on Facebook.

