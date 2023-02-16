Today’s Weather: 2/16/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|30
|34
|9
|Berthoud
|0
|26
|35
|12
|Fort Collins
|7
|24
|34
|16
|Greeley
|7
|26
|32
|4
|Laporte
|3
|27
|35
|17
|Livermore
|9
|23
|33
|15
|Loveland
|9
|23
|35
|14
|Red Feather Lakes
|12
|20
|20
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|24
|35
|17
|Wellington
|0
|25
|36
|14
|Windsor
|2
|28
|33
|11
|*As of February 16, 2023 10:00am
Be the first to comment