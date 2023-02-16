Today’s Weather: 2/16/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 30 34 9
Berthoud 0 26 35 12
Fort Collins 7 24 34 16
Greeley 7 26 32 4
Laporte 3 27 35 17
Livermore 9 23 33 15
Loveland 9 23 35 14
Red Feather Lakes 12 20 20 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 24 35 17
Wellington 0 25 36 14
Windsor 2 28 33 11
*As of February 16, 2023 10:00am

