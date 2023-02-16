A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Red

Feather Lakes Fire Protection District of Larimer County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the second day

of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time,

two directors will be elected to serve four-year terms.Eligible electors of the

Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District interested in serving on the

board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from

the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Doug Race

61 Kaska Court

Red Feather Lakes (Crystal Lakes)

702-595-5981

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through

Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and

Acceptance is close of business on February 24, 2023 (not less than 67 days

before the election). Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must

be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of

business on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the sixty-fourth day before the

election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall

be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business

on Tuesday preceding the election, April 25, 2023.

Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District

Doug Race

Designated Election Official