A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION)
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Red
Feather Lakes Fire Protection District of Larimer County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the second day
of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time,
two directors will be elected to serve four-year terms.Eligible electors of the
Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District interested in serving on the
board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from
the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Doug Race
61 Kaska Court
Red Feather Lakes (Crystal Lakes)
702-595-5981
The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through
Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and
Acceptance is close of business on February 24, 2023 (not less than 67 days
before the election). Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must
be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of
business on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the sixty-fourth day before the
election).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall
be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business
on Tuesday preceding the election, April 25, 2023.
Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District
Doug Race
Designated Election Official
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment