Today’s Weather: 2/2/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a morning high of 42F and temps falling to near 30. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|39
|34
|12
|Berthoud
|0
|35
|39
|18
|Fort Collins
|4
|37
|40
|20
|Greeley
|0
|33
|34
|7
|Laporte
|3
|40
|41
|23
|Livermore
|0
|33
|40
|23
|Loveland
|0
|34
|40
|20
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|37
|35
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|40
|40
|24
|Wellington
|0
|41
|39
|20
|Windsor
|0
|34
|36
|12
|*As of February 2, 2023 10:00am
