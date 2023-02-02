Today’s Weather: 2/2/23

February 2, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a morning high of 42F and temps falling to near 30. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low around 20F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 39 34 12
Berthoud 0 35 39 18
Fort Collins 4 37 40 20
Greeley 0 33 34 7
Laporte 3 40 41 23
Livermore 0 33 40 23
Loveland 0 34 40 20
Red Feather Lakes 11 37 35 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 40 40 24
Wellington 0 41 39 20
Windsor 0 34 36 12
*As of February 2, 2023 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply