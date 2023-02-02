Fort Collins vs Fossil Ridge

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

January 31, 2023, was all about the cross-town rivalries! The Lambkins visited the Sabercats.

The game was back and forth all night, at halftime, the score was 24-23.

The third quarter saw Fossil Ridge roaring back, and then they took the lead going into the final quarter.

In the end, the Lambkin’s defense held strong (in the final 2 minutes). They pulled away enough to pull out the victory.