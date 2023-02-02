Fort Collins vs Fossil Ridge

February 2, 2023 Blaine Howerton Sports 0
Joe Cottingham (21) drives in for a layup as Domenic Leone (23) goes up to attempt to block the shot to help keep the Sabercats in the game. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

January 31, 2023, was all about the cross-town rivalries! The Lambkins visited the Sabercats.

The game was back and forth all night, at halftime, the score was 24-23.

The third quarter saw Fossil Ridge roaring back, and then they took the lead going into the final quarter.

In the end, the Lambkin’s defense held strong (in the final 2 minutes). They pulled away enough to pull out the victory.

Nick Randall (32) drives to the hoop as Luke Wagstaff (33) stands his ground in the Lambkin victory on Tuesday night.(Photo by Nick Douglas)
Domenic Leone (23) guards Andrew Koerner (5) as he decides whether to pass the ball off or drive into the key himself. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

