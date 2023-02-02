Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28.

The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.

For more information on the campaign, please visit BringingPawsTogether.org.

Animal Friends Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community to prevent pet homelessness and promote the human-animal bond. Animal Friends Alliance’s services include a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter for cats and dogs, subsidized sterilization and vaccination clinic, grooming salon, and kibble pantry for pet guardians in need. Since its founding in 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for more than 34,000 cats and dogs, and the clinic has performed over 77,000 spay/neuter surgeries.

More information can be found at SavingAnimalsToday.org.