Today’s Weather: 3/30/22

March 30, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with increasing clouds. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 17 27 48 21
Berthoud 2 29 51 25
Fort Collins 7 33 50 25
Greeley 5 31 49 22
Laporte 2 35 49 26
Livermore 5 27 32 19
Loveland 7 31 51 25
Red Feather Lakes 2 21 34 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 26 36 24
Wellington 6 31 48 23
Windsor 4 31 50 23
*As of March 30, 2022 7:45am

