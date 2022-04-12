Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 12, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 12 North Forty News update…

—-

Gotham Greens has Selected Windsor for Expansion.

The 120,000 square foot year-round commercial-scale agricultural greenhouses will be in the rail-served Great Western Industrial Park.

Gotham Greens provides local cultivation and regional distribution of nutritionally dense and long-lasting produce.

$15 Million in Windsor-area revenue is expected.

—

The Loveland Police Department announced recently that it will conduct a professional review of its DUI enforcement program.

This review will include policies and procedures, overall strategy, status and outcomes of current and recent enforcement efforts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that 691 lives were lost on Colorado roads alone, up 50% since 2011, leading to the review.

—-

The Larimer Long-Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Red Cross will host a Free Emergency Preparedness Event on April 16th at 9 am.

Floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent.

Build confidence by learning simple steps you can take now, to help prepare and protect your family.

The event will be at the Poudre Fire Authority Training Center located at 3400 W Vine Dr, Fort Collins.

—-