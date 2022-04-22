Inaugural Art Week Creates Connection Through Creativity

Making Art Accessible, Approachable, and Attainable in Downtown

Downtown Fort Collins Art Week, April 23 – 30, a collaboration between the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Fort Collins Creative District, showcases the Choice City’s lively arts and culture scene. From experiencing vibrant, year-round public art, to enjoying collectible and shareable art, uncovering hidden art, and experiencing artistic expression in its various forms, Downtown is bursting with creativity.

“This week will be a wonderful chance for people to discover all the creativity and arts located right in their backyard. From music to sculpture, art galleries to theater, public art to pianos, Downtown Fort Collins is brimming with art,” said Peggy Lyle, Downtown Fort Collins Creative District.

Art Week kicks off the morning of Saturday, April 23, as we say ‘goodbye’ to six artist-loaned sculptures and ‘hello’ to six new installations. Sculpture in the Square is a locally juried show that brings a variety of contemporary sculptures into Old Town Square on an annual basis. Viewers can see the new artwork throughout the week, vote for their favorites, and then in October, the DDA will award a stipend of $1,000 to the People’s Choice winner. Later that day, the annual Fort Collins Music eXperiment, fondly known as “FoCoMX” will kick off at over 30 Downtown venues. The two-day music festival showcases 300+ Colorado bands and is produced by the Fort Collins Musicians Association. Details can be found at focomx.org.

Throughout Art Week, the community can explore the arts, music, and culture Downtown by participating in this engaging promotion. The promotion includes opportunities for people to find hidden tiny artwork from local artists, collect limited-edition commemorative postcards, take self-guided art tours, create their own art at a class or workshop, and attend live performances.

Collectible & Sharable Art

Local artists, Kaley Alie and Teddi Parker, have created a series of custom paintings to be printed and distributed as collectible postcards. Postcard quantities are limited and will only be available during Art Week and exclusively at participating Art Walk businesses. Collect each set of three postcards and mail some love to family and friends or frame them and keep them for yourself!

Tiny Art Hide & Seek

Local artists are creating tiny pieces of artwork for you to seek and find! With the intention of spreading smiles to those lucky enough to locate them, these tiny art pieces will be hidden around Downtown Fort Collins daily during Art Week for people to seek, find, and keep.

Follow Downtown Fort Collins on Instagram and Facebook, as well as the Downtown Fort Collins Creative District on Instagram and Facebook, for clues on where to find the tiny artwork hidden throughout Downtown Fort Collins. Then, explore and discover these tiny hidden treasures!

Self-Guided Art Tours

Discover the arts that are hidden in plain sight around Downtown Fort Collins on these self-guided walking tours.

Fort Collins Mural Project Tour

Art Tour for Music Lovers

Historic Walking Tour

30-Minute Public Art Tour

Sculpture in the Square

Arts & Entertainment Round-Up

People can enhance their Downtown Fort Collins experience with exciting events happening throughout the week at local art, music, and theater venues. Fans can explore the week’s events and shows at: Art Week’s local happenings.

Learn About the Arts Downtown

Discover the ways you can enjoy the arts, music, and culture year-round including classes, shows, venues, festivals, and art tours at the Downtown Fort Collins Creative District website: dfccd.org.

Downtown Fort Collins Creative District

The Downtown Fort Collins Creative District is a walkable area of historic Fort Collins, certified by the State of Colorado, that strives to connect people to Downtown’s culture, artists, history, and creative businesses. By pursuing its mission to advance Downtown as an art and creative hub, they provide arts information, ways to experience Downtown’s art offerings, creative industry connectivity, and meaningful storytelling.

Created in 1981, the Downtown Development Authority uses tax increment financing to stimulate redevelopment in the central business district and focuses on projects that have benefits for the entire community. In 2020, the DDA developed a Business Marketing Communications Program; this program continues and evolves traditional promotions that add vibrancy and vitality to the Downtown district.