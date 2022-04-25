Today’s Weather: 4/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|27
|57
|27
|Berthoud
|0
|35
|58
|30
|Fort Collins
|3
|30
|58
|30
|Greeley
|1
|32
|59
|28
|Laporte
|0
|26
|57
|30
|Livermore
|0
|23
|40
|25
|Loveland
|2
|35
|58
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|16
|42
|25
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|23
|45
|29
|Wellington
|0
|25
|56
|27
|Windsor
|2
|31
|59
|28
|*As of April 25, 2022 7:05am
