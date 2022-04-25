Today’s Weather: 4/25/22

April 25, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 27 57 27
Berthoud 0 35 58 30
Fort Collins 3 30 58 30
Greeley 1 32 59 28
Laporte 0 26 57 30
Livermore 0 23 40 25
Loveland 2 35 58 31
Red Feather Lakes 0 16 42 25
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 23 45 29
Wellington 0 25 56 27
Windsor 2 31 59 28
*As of April 25, 2022 7:05am

