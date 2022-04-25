The Lost Ways — Rediscovering Survival

A handful of people have said that these publishers’ letters are just a diary. But more have written in saying they are learning from my experiences. That’s why I do this, and that’s why I will continue. I have mentioned that before, and I again, because I firmly believe my life experiences are learning lessons for others!

This week, I received a Lumbermill. I have spent countless hours of research over the years — about how I can use the resources available to me on the small mountain property I purchased several years ago. I have seen examples repeatedly where people are returning to the “lost ways.”

The “Lost Ways” is a book title that I purchased many years ago. It’s all about the things our ancestors did to survive in harsh environments and challenging times. The book includes recipes. When I write recipes, I mean something that will help you survive. That’s food, but it also consists of the things that help you make food. The book includes ways to survive in harsh environments with minimal shelter — or in a pandemic. These recipes are the building blocks of how our great-great-grandparents and even more distant ancestors survived.

The book helped start an intriguing life process for me. That process was to take on the challenge of living off-grid. I did it with my two young sons last year for the better part of a year. We lived in a small RV while I continued to run North For News daily. Our ancestors didn’t have RVs, but I’m also a fan of using tools to make our lives easier.

Thanks to an amazingly kind and deep-rooted family in Livermore, my sons and I now have a home base. It shelters us from the weather, and harsh environment, while we focus on building an off-grid cabin from scratch.

So, the mill arrived at my home base. I’m working with a building engineer to finalize plans for a structure that will sustain nearly 200 mph winds, and I’m personally excavating the cabin site with my new Kubota bx23s. Upon approval of permits from Larimer county, the construction of the post beam structure will begin. I am NOT looking forward to digging all of those 3 foot deep holes in that rocky soil, but it will happen. Challenge 101 – BRING IT.

When I first read Lost Ways, I realized that many things have been forgotten, due to the convenience of our daily lives. This book helped me learn just a few of them. It will help me know many more, and hopefully, these letters will help some of those lost ways be re-discoverer in our communities.

That book is the basis of a strong, healthy, and safe life for my boys and me in the years to come. I strongly encourage everyone to read it! The book is certainly handy to have on hand — just in case!

The Lost Ways by Claude Davis, Sr. can be found on Amazon. Use this special link and North Forty News will get a small percentage of your order – northfortynews.com/lostways. Thanks for your support!