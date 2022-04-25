Canyon Concert Ballet’s Snow White

Who’s the “fairest of them all?” Find out this spring when Canyon Concert Ballet brings to life the legendary fairy tale of Snow White. This debut production for new Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo, will be complete with new sets, costumes, and his exquisite original choreography. Jealous of Snow White’s beauty, the wicked queen orders the murder of her innocent stepdaughter, but later discovers that Snow White is still alive and hiding in a cottage with seven friendly little miners. Disguising herself as a hag, the queen brings a poisoned apple to Snow White, who falls into a death-like sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the charming prince.

With expertise in pioneering classical and contemporary dance, Mr. Pappalardo offers a fresh Artistic Vision for Canyon Concert Ballet and dance in northern Colorado. Snow White will set a new level of excellence for the company, and Canyon Concert Ballet is excited to deliver this original full-length ballet featuring a new arrangement of Jean Sibelius’ brilliant music.

“Snow White has always been a favorite story of mine. I remember watching the movie as a child, I could see the movement in the story. I am thrilled to bring this full-length ballet to Fort Collins audiences,” said Michael Pappalardo, Artistic Director, Canyon Concert Ballet.

“A colorful production with a unique musical score, I am excited to be able to share its beauty with the Fort Collins community,” said Michael Pappalardo, Artistic Director, Canyon Concert Ballet Don’t miss The Fairest Ballet of All, Snow White, coming to the main stage of the Lincoln Center in Ft Collins, May 7-8. Tickets are on sale now.

Lincoln Center Fort Collins:

Saturday, May 7 at 2 pm

Saturday, May 7 at 7 pm

Saturday, May 7 at 7 pm (Livestream)

Sunday, May 8 at 2 pm

You can purchase tickets at lctix.com/canyon-concert-ballet-snow-white-2022.