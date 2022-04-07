Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 7, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

April 7 North Forty News update…

Earth Day Fort Collins is coming up on Saturday, April 23, from 11 am – 5 pm at Civic Center Park.

Northern Colorado Clean Cities will be on-site hosting an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive and will help answer questions consumers may have about owning an EV.

Earth Day Fort Collins is a combination of activities and events for the entire family! sustainablelivingassociation.org

As the green dust of St. Patrick’s settles and Spring begins to emerge, a colorful array of Tartans will once again be in full bloom to celebrate Scottish culture.

The Colorado Tartan Day Festival is ready to return to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, for its 5th annual gathering on April 9 and 10.

The festival is a family-oriented, family-friendly event, offering something for all cultures and every age group.

A free and virtual fashion show of Girl Scout uniforms through the years will be presented on April 7.

The show is in conjunction with Girl Scouts Impact the World at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org

