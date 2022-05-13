Photo of the Week: The Catch of the Day

Rawlin Davidson walks his dog around City Park Lake (Fort Collins) twice a day. He says he always sees the Great Blue Herons, but this time the heron was not spooked by his dog, so he stopped and watched. The Heron had spotted a big trout and was very intent and patient while hunting it down. Rawlin pulled out his camera and captured the whole experience of the heron hunting, catching, and eating the fish. This was his favorite picture in the series. Wonderful work Rawlin!

