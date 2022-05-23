Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 23, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 23rd update…

—-

Fort Collins’ Spin E-Scooters + E-Bikes are now on the Lyft App.

With gas prices at all-time highs, it’s now easier than ever for residents and visitors to use a sustainable and cost-effective mode of transportation for short journeys in Fort Collins.

Alternative transportation options are now more easily accessible, and they help more people take advantage of Fort Collins’ extensive bike infrastructure. It also cuts down on car traffic.

Fort Collins is amongst the first cities in the world where this integration is now happening.

—–

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding Paddlers to Be Cautious in Windy Conditions and Know the Dangers of Cold Water.

They say the best safety precaution anyone can take is to wear a life jacket at all times while out on the water. Sudden immersion in cold water can cause gasping and inhalation of water and hypothermia, resulting in unconsciousness or swimming failure as muscles become numb.

They remind paddlers to Check the weather report before you go to the lake, and watch the conditions while you are there.

—

And in our New SCENE weekly arts and entertainment section – Apply Now for the 2022 Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale.

It’s a free self-guided tour of local artist studios revealing the mysteries of the creative process to families and individuals in and around Fort Collins.

The APPLICATION DEADLINE is Monday, July 18, and artists will be eligible to receive a $500 Grand Prize.

Apply at fcgov.com.

—-