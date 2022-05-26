Today’s Weather: 5/26/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have a few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|52
|85
|47
|Berthoud
|0
|51
|85
|49
|Fort Collins
|4
|50
|85
|50
|Greeley
|0
|51
|85
|46
|Laporte
|0
|50
|84
|51
|Livermore
|6
|58
|81
|48
|Loveland
|2
|55
|85
|51
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|51
|69
|46
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|54
|84
|51
|Wellington
|0
|53
|83
|49
|Windsor
|2
|50
|86
|49
|*As of May 26, 2022 7:25am
