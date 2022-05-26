Today’s Weather: 5/26/22

May 26, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have a few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 52 85 47
Berthoud 0 51 85 49
Fort Collins 4 50 85 50
Greeley 0 51 85 46
Laporte 0 50 84 51
Livermore 6 58 81 48
Loveland 2 55 85 51
Red Feather Lakes 5 51 69 46
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 54 84 51
Wellington 0 53 83 49
Windsor 2 50 86 49
*As of May 26, 2022 7:25am

