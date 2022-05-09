Publisher’s Letter: A Picture Can Say a Thousand Words

A little while back, my new friend Sue over at Pirate radio put a picture of her reading North Forty News on the radio station’s social media page.

It was an honor to see another local media company being so supportive of what I have worked so hard to keep going over the years. She pitched our subscription program and said it was so good to have a “real newspaper.”

Sue is a kind person. Her heart is steadfast! If you haven’t heard her morning radio show on the pirate – 93.5 FM in Fort Collins, be sure to listen. The show is unique and fun, and it mixes oldies with humor, birthdays, and a warm down-home feeling.

I got introduced to Sue through my other friend Nancy at Sanderosa Art Gallery. Nancy was a guest on the Pirate’s morning show and told Sue that she needed to get North forty as a guest. When I showed up at the studio, I was pleasantly surprised at the efficiency and cleanliness of the radio studio. I have seen many radio studios over the years, and this one screamed PRO.

To make a long story short, Sue invited me to do radio news updates every weekday morning. I’m a very busy person. Getting me to commit to something like that is a tall order. But I can say, after a whole month of updates with very few issues, we have something going!

All this leads me to say; that I enjoy seeing North Forty News at work in the communities we serve. Please send us a picture of you reading North Forty News! My team and I love “fan mail.” It lifts our spirits and keeps us energized. Our readers’ support, on every level, helps keep the only regional weekly in Northern Colorado going and growing!

Send photos to yourphotos@northfortynews.com