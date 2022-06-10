Today’s Weather: 6/10/22

June 10, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 72 94 59
Berthoud 0 63 95 60
Fort Collins 1 60 94 61
Greeley 0 64 94 59
Laporte 2 62 93 63
Livermore 3 64 90 59
Loveland 2 66 94 61
Red Feather Lakes 5 62 79 57
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 59 93 63
Wellington 0 64 93 60
Windsor 2 60 94 60
*As of June 10, 2022 7:45am

