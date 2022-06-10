Today’s Weather: 6/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|72
|94
|59
|Berthoud
|0
|63
|95
|60
|Fort Collins
|1
|60
|94
|61
|Greeley
|0
|64
|94
|59
|Laporte
|2
|62
|93
|63
|Livermore
|3
|64
|90
|59
|Loveland
|2
|66
|94
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|62
|79
|57
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|59
|93
|63
|Wellington
|0
|64
|93
|60
|Windsor
|2
|60
|94
|60
|*As of June 10, 2022 7:45am
