Today’s Weather: 6/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low near 55F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|55
|84
|52
|Berthoud
|0
|58
|84
|55
|Fort Collins
|2
|58
|84
|55
|Greeley
|6
|59
|85
|52
|Laporte
|2
|57
|83
|54
|Livermore
|0
|55
|80
|50
|Loveland
|4
|59
|84
|56
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|46
|70
|45
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|51
|83
|55
|Wellington
|0
|58
|83
|52
|Windsor
|4
|58
|85
|54
|*As of June 21, 2022 7:30am
