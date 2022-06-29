Today’s Weather: 6/29/22

June 29, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see scattered thunderstorms into the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 61 94 60
Berthoud 0 63 94 62
Fort Collins 0 60 92 62
Greeley 0 63 96 60
Laporte 0 60 90 63
Livermore 6 64 87 61
Loveland 4 63 92 63
Red Feather Lakes 0 57 75 56
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 63 91 63
Wellington 3 63 91 61
Windsor 0 62 94 60
*As of June 29, 2022 7:00am

