Today’s Weather: 6/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see scattered thunderstorms into the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|61
|94
|60
|Berthoud
|0
|63
|94
|62
|Fort Collins
|0
|60
|92
|62
|Greeley
|0
|63
|96
|60
|Laporte
|0
|60
|90
|63
|Livermore
|6
|64
|87
|61
|Loveland
|4
|63
|92
|63
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|57
|75
|56
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|63
|91
|63
|Wellington
|3
|63
|91
|61
|Windsor
|0
|62
|94
|60
|*As of June 29, 2022 7:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment