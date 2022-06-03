Today’s Weather: 6/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|49
|78
|46
|Berthoud
|0
|51
|79
|48
|Fort Collins
|0
|48
|77
|49
|Greeley
|0
|51
|79
|48
|Laporte
|0
|47
|76
|49
|Livermore
|5
|47
|72
|47
|Loveland
|3
|50
|79
|49
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|35
|64
|45
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|43
|76
|49
|Wellington
|0
|47
|76
|47
|Windsor
|2
|50
|77
|47
|*As of June 3, 2022 6:30am
