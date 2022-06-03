Today’s Weather: 6/3/22

June 3, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 49 78 46
Berthoud 0 51 79 48
Fort Collins 0 48 77 49
Greeley 0 51 79 48
Laporte 0 47 76 49
Livermore 5 47 72 47
Loveland 3 50 79 49
Red Feather Lakes 0 35 64 45
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 43 76 49
Wellington 0 47 76 47
Windsor 2 50 77 47
*As of June 3, 2022 6:30am

