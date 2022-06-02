Partners Provides Connections for People

Looking for a way to make a major impact on our community? Partners, a long-standing Northern Colorado nonprofit, needs volunteer mentors! Our mission is to empower youth to achieve their full potential, and we are seeking more positive adult role models to help us. If you would like to BE the difference in the life of a local youth and you have time to give, please consider becoming a mentor.

One of our lasting partnerships is between Olivia and her mentor, Janeen. They have had similar interests and a shared love of giving back to their community since they were matched a few years ago. Both were interested in participating in the Partners program for different reasons–Janeen wanted to volunteer in a role she knew would have a big impact on a local kid, and Olivia was excited to get some time of her own and to have the opportunity to try new activities.

Since then, Olivia has gotten her wish as she and Janeen have had all kinds of outings together. Their favorites have been horseback riding, swimming, and playing card games. They have also completed several service projects together, which is a passion for both of them.

Janeen’s primary goal is to give Olivia a chance to act her age. “A big part of what I do is help Olivia remember that she is a kid because she is asked to be a grown-up in some other parts of her life. So we just relax and have fun.”

They both feel that they’ve learned a lot from one another. Olivia said Janeen has given her a hopeful perspective: “Even though some things are hard, there’s always a way to think on the bright side. That’s something she taught me that’s really helped me get through a lot the last couple of years.” Olivia has helped Janeen remember that there is joy in the little things and that finding time to laugh together is important.

To anyone considering becoming a volunteer with Partners, Janeen says: “Stretch yourself a little bit and do it. It’s a wonderful experience, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. It has added a lot to my life. Take a chance—Partners will have your back and hopefully, you’ll find someone like Olivia.”

If you would like to BE the difference in the life of a local youth and you have time to give, please consider becoming a mentor. Visit www.poweredbypartners.org to learn more and sign up!