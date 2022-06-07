Today’s Weather: 6/7/22

June 7, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 56 79 49
Berthoud 0 57 80 52
Fort Collins 0 55 80 52
Greeley 0 58 80 51
Laporte 0 54 80 50
Livermore 5 52 77 46
Loveland 4 57 80 52
Red Feather Lakes 1 48 67 39
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 49 80 50
Wellington 0 55 79 49
Windsor 0 58 80 51
*As of June 7, 2022 6:45am

