Today’s Weather: 6/7/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|56
|79
|49
|Berthoud
|0
|57
|80
|52
|Fort Collins
|0
|55
|80
|52
|Greeley
|0
|58
|80
|51
|Laporte
|0
|54
|80
|50
|Livermore
|5
|52
|77
|46
|Loveland
|4
|57
|80
|52
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|48
|67
|39
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|49
|80
|50
|Wellington
|0
|55
|79
|49
|Windsor
|0
|58
|80
|51
|*As of June 7, 2022 6:45am
