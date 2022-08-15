Publisher’s Letter: The Magnitude of What We Are Doing

Most people don’t realize the magnitude of what we do on a weekly basis at North Forty News. So, I’m going to share some facts:

North Forty News prints over 1 million pages monthly. Most pages get read weekly, and some get read several times!

Our staff drives close to 300 miles a week, delivering the newspaper to all newsstands and subscribers throughout Northern Colorado.

Between our website and our newspaper, we publish more than 120 articles a month. We publish information about 100 events a week in our weekly calendar.

The magnitude of what we are doing goes far beyond that — in reach.

If a single sentence on one of those 1 million pages reaches one person, we have done our job.

If only a tiny percentage of the content we put on those pages, say one percent, were counted, that’s 10,000 people reached!

Reaching is one thing, but think about how our reach can (and has) changed lives. I recently talked to a lifetime subscriber who went to one of the events we published in our calendar. They met the love of their life, and they got married. What might have happened if North Forty News didn’t exist anymore? That, folks, is why I do this. This organization (and Journalism in general) makes a difference!

My point is that no matter how you do the math, North Forty News reaches thousands of people in any given week, tens of thousands each month. From a reader’s perspective, that is the immeasurable difference we make in our communities. From an advertiser perspective, those are the eyes and souls of our readers.

We work hard to make as many people happy as possible. Even while I tend to my mountain property, living off-grid, with only solar power and satellite-based internet, I’m still working — Reaching Northern Colorado and beyond. I’m working the hardest I have ever worked in my 25+ year news career (I make the least I’ve ever made, but hey, who’s counting).

And, yes, even I subscribe to our newspaper. It makes a difference!

For those tens of thousands of people we reach every month – if you are reading the sentences and don’t subscribe, don’t just consider it, do it!

If you are reading these pages, you own a business and don’t advertise — you are missing opportunities.

There is no reason for readers and advertisers in Northern Colorado not to get involved with North Forty News. We understand money constraints, and that’s why we work with everyone to make working with us as easy and affordable as possible. Our newspaper is free, and people still subscribe. They value what we are doing!

We want NOCO communities to appreciate and support this resource that’s available to everyone. And we want to hear from you. Please email us at info@northfotrynews with your content ideas or ads@northfortynews to advertise.

Support your community news and Northern Colorado communities. Get involved!

LOCAL NEWS IS A NECESSITY

ENGAGE WITH YOUR COMMUNITY!

Help us report on the new local reality.

Support our efforts with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe

Contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us.