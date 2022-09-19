Today’s Weather: 9/19/22

September 19, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 62 90 52
Berthoud 0 65 91 54
Fort Collins 3 61 91 54
Greeley 0 67 91 50
Laporte 0 67 89 57
Livermore 0 65 86 54
Loveland 2 70 91 56
Red Feather Lakes 5 64 74 50
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 67 90 57
Wellington 0 68 89 54
Windsor 2 63 91 52
*As of September 19, 2022 9:00am

