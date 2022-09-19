Today’s Weather: 9/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|62
|90
|52
|Berthoud
|0
|65
|91
|54
|Fort Collins
|3
|61
|91
|54
|Greeley
|0
|67
|91
|50
|Laporte
|0
|67
|89
|57
|Livermore
|0
|65
|86
|54
|Loveland
|2
|70
|91
|56
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|64
|74
|50
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|67
|90
|57
|Wellington
|0
|68
|89
|54
|Windsor
|2
|63
|91
|52
|*As of September 19, 2022 9:00am
