United Way of Weld County Welcomes Five New Board Members

United Way of Weld County recently welcomed five new board of director members: Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Jeff Carlson, chief executive officer of The Weld Trust; Chuck Jensen, vice president for Administrative Services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the City of Greeley; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.

“Being a board member of United Way of Weld County is an exciting opportunity to be part of an amazing and impactful organization,” shared Sara Seely, board chair and with business development at FNBO. “It’s an honor to serve with such passionate and visionary leaders. I look forward to the meaningful work we will do together for Weld County in the upcoming year.”

Continuing board officers are Angel Flores, pastor of Mosaic Church (chair-elect); Jennifer Scholz, chief financial officer at Hensel Phelps (treasurer); Tim Brynteson, managing partner at Otis & Bedingfield (vice chair); Nina Duran-Gutierrez, president of Can Do Concrete Construction (vice chair); and Deirdre Pilch, superintendent of Greeley-Evans School District 6 (vice chair).

Other board members include Matt Anderson, chief executive officer of Ancon II Constructors; Julie Cozad, community leader; Clint Dudley, director of Thompson Rivers Parks & Recreation District; Lori Gama, owner of DaGama Web Studio; John W. Haefeli, community leader, and retired educator; Evan Hyatt, director of Marketing and Communications for Care Synergy; Justin Martinez, State Farm agent; Steve Moreno, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Tom Norton, community leader and former City of Greeley mayor; Chris Richardson, community leader; Paul Row, surface land manager at PDC Energy; and Brian Schiller, vice president at Flood and Peterson.

Together, the United Way board of directors oversees efforts in five initiative areas that, if sufficiently resourced and worked upon in a unified manner by United Way, its partners, and the whole community, can bring about long-term improvements in the prospects of our most vulnerable Weld County neighbors: Reading Great by 8 (early childhood development), Thrive by 25 (youth success), Weld’s Way Home (household stability), Aging Well (healthy aging) and Connecting Weld (access to services).

For more information, contact Lyle SmithGraybeal, vice president of Community Development, at 970-304-6163 or Lyle@UnitedWay-Weld.org.