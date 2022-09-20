Today’s Weather: 9/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 78 91 56
Berthoud 1 72 91 57
Fort Collins 0 70 90 59
Greeley 1 76 93 57
Laporte 0 70 88 57
Livermore 1 72 86 54
Loveland 1 79 91 59
Red Feather Lakes 9 67 73 45
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 72 89 57
Wellington 2 72 89 56
Windsor 0 67 92 58
*As of September 20, 2022 9:00am

