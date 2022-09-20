Today’s Weather: 9/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|78
|91
|56
|Berthoud
|1
|72
|91
|57
|Fort Collins
|0
|70
|90
|59
|Greeley
|1
|76
|93
|57
|Laporte
|0
|70
|88
|57
|Livermore
|1
|72
|86
|54
|Loveland
|1
|79
|91
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|67
|73
|45
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|72
|89
|57
|Wellington
|2
|72
|89
|56
|Windsor
|0
|67
|92
|58
|*As of September 20, 2022 9:00am
