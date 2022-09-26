Today’s Weather: 9/26/22

September 26, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today you can look forward to abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 66 83 46
Berthoud 0 66 83 49
Fort Collins 0 60 83 51
Greeley 0 68 83 45
Laporte 3 67 83 51
Livermore 1 62 81 47
Loveland 3 68 83 50
Red Feather Lakes 8 61 69 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 62 83 51
Wellington 0 70 83 48
Windsor 0 58 83 46
*As of September 26, 2022 9:00am

