OTHA Presents: Jâca’s Album Release Event

Join Off the Hook Arts (OTHA) on Saturday, October 1 at 1:30 pm as they present Jâca’s Album Release Event at their final Garden Concert Series performance of the 2022 season. An impressive clarinet and guitar duo, Jâca revitalizes the traditional concert experience and offers a refreshing display. Inspired by Wesley Ferreira’s Portuguese heritage and interest in Fado music, Jâca will leave audiences buzzing.

Graciously hosting OTHA, spend your Saturday afternoon in the serene gardens of Ken and Paisley Pettine. Come early at 12:30 to take advantage of the pre-bar reception and purchase your copy of Jâca’s album, Breakthrough! Online tickets are One Adult Ticket – $28, Two Adult Tickets – $5, and Student Tickets – $10. Tickets Purchased at the Door are $35.

For more information visit offthehookarts.org.