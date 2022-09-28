Today’s Weather: 9/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|64
|84
|49
|Berthoud
|0
|64
|84
|53
|Fort Collins
|0
|58
|84
|52
|Greeley
|0
|66
|85
|49
|Laporte
|3
|63
|82
|58
|Livermore
|5
|60
|80
|53
|Loveland
|1
|67
|83
|54
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|64
|69
|49
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|60
|82
|58
|Wellington
|0
|64
|82
|52
|Windsor
|2
|57
|85
|50
|*As of September 28, 2022 9:00am
