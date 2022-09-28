Today’s Weather: 9/28/22

September 28, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 64 84 49
Berthoud 0 64 84 53
Fort Collins 0 58 84 52
Greeley 0 66 85 49
Laporte 3 63 82 58
Livermore 5 60 80 53
Loveland 1 67 83 54
Red Feather Lakes 3 64 69 49
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 60 82 58
Wellington 0 64 82 52
Windsor 2 57 85 50
*As of September 28, 2022 9:00am

