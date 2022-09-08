Today’s Weather: 9/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High 98F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 78 99 51
Berthoud 1 79 98 54
Fort Collins 3 72 98 53
Greeley 0 82 99 53
Laporte 1 81 97 52
Livermore 1 80 93 48
Loveland 1 84 98 53
Red Feather Lakes 6 77 82 42
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 88 97 52
Wellington 0 80 97 51
Windsor 0 72 99 52
*As of September 8, 2022 9:00am

