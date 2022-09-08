Today’s Weather: 9/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High 98F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|78
|99
|51
|Berthoud
|1
|79
|98
|54
|Fort Collins
|3
|72
|98
|53
|Greeley
|0
|82
|99
|53
|Laporte
|1
|81
|97
|52
|Livermore
|1
|80
|93
|48
|Loveland
|1
|84
|98
|53
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|77
|82
|42
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|88
|97
|52
|Wellington
|0
|80
|97
|51
|Windsor
|0
|72
|99
|52
|*As of September 8, 2022 9:00am
