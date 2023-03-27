Today’s Weather:3/27/23

March 27, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 15 33 35 9
Berthoud 0 28 41 13
Fort Collins 8 27 38 13
Greeley 9 30 38 11
Laporte 9 32 37 13
Livermore 19 28 33 10
Loveland 19 28 40 13
Red Feather Lakes 16 15 18 6
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 22 37 13
Wellington 14 27 36 10
Windsor 4 33 38 11
*As of March 27, 2023 10:00am

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply