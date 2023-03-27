Today’s Weather:3/27/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|15
|33
|35
|9
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|41
|13
|Fort Collins
|8
|27
|38
|13
|Greeley
|9
|30
|38
|11
|Laporte
|9
|32
|37
|13
|Livermore
|19
|28
|33
|10
|Loveland
|19
|28
|40
|13
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|15
|18
|6
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|22
|37
|13
|Wellington
|14
|27
|36
|10
|Windsor
|4
|33
|38
|11
|*As of March 27, 2023 10:00am
