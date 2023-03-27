Boardwalk Park Improvements Coming Soon, Scheduled to Begin April 3

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

In Windsor, Boardwalk Park, located at 100 N 5th St., will be temporarily closed while a complete playground replacement is scheduled to begin April 3 through April 15, weather permitting. Boardwalk Park is adjacent to Windsor Lake and is a central gathering place for community events, recreational opportunities, and more.

“Boardwalk Park is the heart of town, and we are so excited for our playground overhaul to begin,” said Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture Tara Fotsch. “Our improvements will allow the community to enjoy a variety of new features, from an outdoor gym, a multi-story play structure, swings, and a climbing net. These upgrades will make Boardwalk Park a real destination playground, providing opportunities for all ages, featuring inclusive accessibility and something for everyone to enjoy.”

Additional improvements include many opportunities for advanced sensory play, such as melody chimes, multiple musical elements, wheelchair-accessible ramps to access the playground, and an inclusive whirl.

Covenant Park, 1401 Fernwood Dr, is also scheduled for a complete playground replacement beginning April 3 through April 30, weather permitting. The nature-themed playground will feature two structure areas for younger and older children.

For updates on park projects, visit windsorprojectconnect.com/park-improvements.