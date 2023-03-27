Happenings in Wellington: Week of March 27, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Northern Colorado! The longer evenings really make a difference – more time to get outside and enjoy what is coming.

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

April 4 – Network & Educational Breakfast presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. 7:30 AM at Sparge, hear speakers from Larimer County Workforce Development and a Civic Spark Development Representative. Larimer County is currently reviewing options for the creation of a Business Sustainability/Climate Program. The location will be at Slurpz Tea Shop and Food Truck, where breakfast is available. Information is available by calling Mary McCaffrey 970.568.4133.

April 5 – Comedy Night at Sparge Brewery – 7-9 PM This is the last comedy night until September and one you won’t want to miss! Check out the headliner at http://hippieman.com/.

April 6 – Chamber Ambassadors Meeting – Kinzli Real Estate Office. This is the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Chamber Ambassadors Group.

April 13 – Chamber Membership Meeting – Chamber Office 3 PM. This committee meets on the first Thursday of each month.

April 17 – Blood Drive at Sparge Brewery. Garth Englund Mobile Blood Drive will be held from noon to 7 PPM. Appointments are strongly encouraged, however, they will accept walk-ins as best as possible. Please register in advance via the HemaConnect link: 1. Click on the ticket link for this event: https://blood-donation.uchealth.org/donor/auth/signin. This drive provides blood to Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, Longs Peak Hospital, and Greeley Hospital. Be sure to eat a good meal before going to give blood. Slurpz Food Truck and Tea Company is right next door to Sparge and will have a special that day. Their Undunkable grilled cheese and Tomato Pesto Bisque for $10!

April 20 – Second Annual Casino Night presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. This is an enjoyable event held at Sparge Brewing for the second year. Try your luck at the Craps, Roulette, or Blackjack tables. Tickets are only $45, including 1 free beer ticket, heavy appetizers, wine, music, and fun prizes. Get tickets now at https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Mp59X43p?mode=Attendee

March 28 – First Ever Wellington Middle High School Summer Hiring Fair. Meet with career-ready students, connect local students with businesses, and share career experiences from 10 AM–Noon at the Wellington Middle High School. For more information, click here www.psdfutureready.org.

Wellington Public Library offers its March/April Schedule.

April 4 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

March 28, April 4 & 11 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages three and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/